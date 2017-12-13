Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Secures two points in narrow win
Saad compiled two points -- a goal and an assist -- in Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers at home.
Rookie Alex DeBrincat danced around the net and delivered a one-timer to Saad for the game's first goal, and then Saad -- who now has 11 goals and six assists through 31 games -- was the primary setup man on Jonathan Toews' game-tying tally in the third period.
