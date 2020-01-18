Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Set to return Saturday
Saad (ankle) will be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt in Toronto, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Saad hasn't suited up since Dec. 19, missing the last 12 contests with an ankle injury. Prior to that, he had racked up 11 goals and 19 points in 36 games. Expect the 27-year-old winger to join the Blackhawks' top-six.
