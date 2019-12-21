Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Shifts to IR
Saad (ankle) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 19.
This move was expected since Saad wasn't likely to return until Dec. 27 at the earliest. The 27-year-old forward has compiled 11 goals and eight assists over 36 games this year, and Ryan Carpenter appears in line to play in the top six in Saad's stead.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: No firm timeline•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Suffers scary injury Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Shows touch for quick goals•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Opens scoring shorthanded•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Chips in with pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Critical goal seals Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.