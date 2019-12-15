Saad scored twice in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Saad struck at 19 seconds of the second period and 30 seconds of the third for the first two scores in the game. The pair of goals snapped a six-game point drought for the winger. He's up to 10 goals and 18 points through 33 contests this season. While somewhat streaky, the 27-year-old could be a boost to fantasy owners in deeper formats when he's scoring.