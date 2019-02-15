Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Snags two points
Saad picked up an assist and a goal during Thursday's 5-2 comeback victory over the Devils.
Saad's scoring has been a bit sporadic this season, but he's been pretty consistent in the month of February, picking up four goals and seven points in seven contests. The American winger will look to keep rolling Saturday against Columbus.
