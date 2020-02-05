Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Stays hot with assist
Saad picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Saad now has four goals and a helper in five games since returning from an ankle injury. The 27-year-old winger is at 24 points and 99 shots on net in 41 contests. It's worth a look to see if Saad was left on the waiver wire while he was injured -- he's reached 47 points in five of the last six campaigns, which suggests he could sustain his hot run a little longer.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Leads offense for Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Nets insurance tally•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Set to return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Possible for Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Still without timetable•
-
Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Facing three-week absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.