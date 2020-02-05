Saad picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Saad now has four goals and a helper in five games since returning from an ankle injury. The 27-year-old winger is at 24 points and 99 shots on net in 41 contests. It's worth a look to see if Saad was left on the waiver wire while he was injured -- he's reached 47 points in five of the last six campaigns, which suggests he could sustain his hot run a little longer.