Saad registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

This was anything but an ordinary apple, as Saad ended up as the primary distributor on Patrick Kane's game-winning goal. Consistently deployed in both special teams situations, Saad has accrued 38 points (21 goals, 17 assists) through 62 games -- including three shorthanded tallies and six total points on the man advantage. He might not be doing enough for owners in shallow leagues, though.