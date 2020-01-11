Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Still without timetable
Saad (ankle) has resumed skating but remains without a timetable, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Saad skating is good news, but he doesn't appear particularly close to a return. The Pittsburgh native hasn't dressed since Dec. 19.
