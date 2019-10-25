Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Strikes for breakaway goal
Saad scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Saad beat Brian Elliottt on a breakaway one minute into the third period to cut the Flyers' lead to 2-1, but it was all of the offense Chicago could muster. The 26-year-old has three goals and five points after eight games but should be good for his usual 20-25 goals when all is said and done.
