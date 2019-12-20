Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Suffers scary injury Thursday
Saad left Thursday's game against Winnipeg and won't return due to a right ankle injury.
Saad was on the receiving end of a hard check from Winnipeg's Luca Sbisa and couldn't put any weight on his right leg. It's likely that Saad could be facing an extended absence, but expect the team to comment on his status in the coming days. Look for Dominik Kubalik to get a bump up to the second power-play unit for the remainder of Thursday's game.
