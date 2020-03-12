Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Tallies go-ahead goal
Saad scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over San Jose.
Saad put the Blackhawks on top 3-1 with 2:02 left in the second period, a goal that held up as the game-winner. It was his first goal in the last six games and his 21st on the year. The 27-year-old is a dependable 20-goal scorer at the NHL level, although he's yet to reach the 50-point plateau since returning to Chicago three years ago.
