Saad scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over San Jose.

Saad put the Blackhawks on top 3-1 with 2:02 left in the second period, a goal that held up as the game-winner. It was his first goal in the last six games and his 21st on the year. The 27-year-old is a dependable 20-goal scorer at the NHL level, although he's yet to reach the 50-point plateau since returning to Chicago three years ago.