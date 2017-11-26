Saad scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Saad had been in a miserable slump where he had just two points in his previous 15 games, so Saturday's two-point effort was a sight for sore eyes. Saad is not out of the woods yet, but we're hoping this game is a big step forward. Check your wire just in case someone has dropped him.

