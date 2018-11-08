Blackhawks' Brandon Saad: Will play Thursday
Saad (mouth) said he will play Thursday against the Hurricanes, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Saad basically ate a puck in practice Wednesday, but it appears that he'll tough out the injury for the next contest, adding, "I'll wear a bubble tonight just for protection." The third-line winger has four goals and three assists over 15 games this season, but his lack of power-play production remains a glaring weakness in his game. After all, Saad only has two power-play points since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, despite averaging close to two minutes per game in that special teams situation.
