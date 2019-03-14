Perlini scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

That's back-to-back three-point performances for Perlini, who potted a hat trick against the Coyotes on Monday. The third-year winger only has 12 goals and 19 points on the season, but half that production (seven goals and two assists) has come in the last six games. It's taken a while, but the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft could finally be putting things together in the NHL.