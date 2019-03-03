Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Carries offense in loss
Perlini scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.
With Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews having a rare off night, Perlini stepped up with some rare offense after spending the prior four games in the press box. The third-year winger only has seven goals and 12 points through 52 games, however, and hadn't lit the lamp since Jan. 1, so don't expect a repeat any time soon.
