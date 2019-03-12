Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Crushes ex-squad with hat trick
Perlini scored in all three periods Monday, helping his team to a 7-1 rout of Arizona.
Where did this come from? Perlini had all of three goals for the season at the start of the month and now has six goals in March alone. At this point, there's little to lose in playing him in daily leagues to see if he can keep catching lightning in a bottle.
