Perlini is currently in the NHL's concussion protocol and won't practice Saturday.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Perlini recovers in time for Sunday's matinee against the Capitals, but official word on his status for that contest should surface prior to puck drop. The English forward has notched four points in 23 contests since being traded to the Blackhawks on Nov. 25.

More News
Our Latest Stories