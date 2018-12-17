Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Finally connects for Chicago
Perlini tallied his first point -- an even-strength goal -- as a member of the Blackhawks on Sunday in a 7-3 home loss to the Sharks.
Perlini produced 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) between 153 games and parts of three seasons with the Coyotes before arriving in the Windy City. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the 22-year-old is starting nearly 60 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone compared to a near even split in zone coverage when he was with the 'Yotes.
