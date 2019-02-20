Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Game-time call
Perlini (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Detroit, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
If Perlini's unable to go, Chris Kunitz will draw into the lineup against the Red Wings. Confirmation on the former Coyote's status should surface once Chicago takes the ice for pregame warmups.
