Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that Perlini has been dealt to the Blackhawks along with Dylan Strome. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz is the player going the other way to Arizona.

Perlini has struggled with just six points in 21 games this season. He remains relevant only in deeper leagues, although a change of scenery can sometimes spur a player on, and that is precisely what Chicago is banking on with the decision to acquire the 22-year-old Brit.