Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Looking for greener pastures
Jimmy Greenfield of The Chicago Tribune reports that Perlini and his agent have requested a trade from the Blackhawks.
Perlini has been a healthy scratch for all but one game this season. It's evident the 23-year-old is excess baggage in Chicago. Both the team and player have begun "exploring options" to see whether a trade can be worked out to give Perlini a fresh start. The 12th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has yet to hit his stride at the NHL level, reaching the 30-point mark only once since entering the league.
