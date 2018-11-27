Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Making debut with new club
Perlini will make his Blackhawks debut Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The Blackhawks are hoping Perlini will provide them with some depth scoring, as they've been far too reliant on their top-two lines to carry their offense over the past two seasons. The 22-year-old winger notched 31 goals in 131 appearances during his first two NHL campaigns, so it's not far-fetched to think he could develop into a consistent 20-goal scorer with his new team.
