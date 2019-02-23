Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: No longer in lineup
Perlini won't play in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Perlini missed Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings due to an illness but rejoined the team and took line rushes during Friday's morning skate. It's unclear if he had a setback with his illness or if he's simply a healthy scratch.
