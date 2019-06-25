Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Qualified by Chicago
Perlini has received a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times reports.
Perlini showed some promise during his first season with Chicago, notching 12 goals and 15 points in 46 appearances after being traded to the team in late November. The Blackhawks clearly think he may still have some untapped potential, so look for them to sign him to a short-term deal in the coming weeks.
