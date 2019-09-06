Perlini signed a one-year, $874,125 contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday.

Perlini showed some promise as a scorer during his first season with the Blackhawks, potting 12 goals while adding three assists in 46 appearances after joining the team via a trade in late November. The 6-foot-3 winger will slot into a bottom-six role for Chicago in 2019-20.