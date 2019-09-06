Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Re-signs with Chicago
Perlini signed a one-year, $874,125 contract extension with the Blackhawks on Friday.
Perlini showed some promise as a scorer during his first season with the Blackhawks, potting 12 goals while adding three assists in 46 appearances after joining the team via a trade in late November. The 6-foot-3 winger will slot into a bottom-six role for Chicago in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Qualified by Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Sees large drop in ice time•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Another huge effort in win•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Crushes ex-squad with hat trick•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Carries offense in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Stuck in press box Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.