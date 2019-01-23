Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Remains in concussion protocol
Perlini (concussion) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Perlini will miss his second straight game and his fifth of the year. The 22-year-old hasn't adjusted well with the Blackhawks after the Coyotes traded him, posting three goals, one assist and a minus-14 rating through 23 contests. He has a long break ahead, as his next chance to crack the lineup will be Feb. 1 versus the Sabres.
