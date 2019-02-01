Perlini (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Sabres, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Perlini is presumably still in the NHL's concussion protocol and remains without a timeline for his return to game action. The 22-year-old winger can be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates.

More News
Our Latest Stories