Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Returning sooner than expected
Perlini (concussion) will draw into the lineup Saturday night against the Wild, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Perlini reportedly will replace Chris Kunitz in a surprising turn of events. We hadn't seen any reports of Perlini practicing after entering concussion protocol, but at any rate, he should be ready to go in a bottom-six capacity.
