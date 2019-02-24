Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Scratched again Sunday
Perlini (undisclosed) will no suit up for Sunday's game against Dallas, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Perlini has missed the last three games and it's possible that he's just a healthy scratch at this point but it hasn't been confirmed. There hasn't been an update on his health since he skated with the team Friday.
