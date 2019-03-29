Perlini skated only 5:44 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

He didn't take a shift in the third period, extending his point drought to six games with the empty score line. Perlini was not reported injured during or immediately following the game, so the 22-year-old may have found his way into coach Jeremy Colliton's dog house after being given a chance to skate with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov.