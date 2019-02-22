Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Slated to play Friday
Perlini (illness) served as the right wing on the fourth line during practice Friday, indicating he should rejoin the lineup against the Avalanche, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Perlini doesn't provide much from a fantasy standpoint, collecting just four points -- three goals and one assist -- over 29 contests in 2018-19. As a result, his return to the ice Friday likely won't impact many fantasy leagues, though the physical forward has delivered 27 hits, which can be useful in some formats.
