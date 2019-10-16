Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Struggling to crack lineup
Perlini has been a healthy scratch for three of Chicago's first four games of the campaign.
To make matters worse, Perlini only logged 7:49 of ice time in the one contest he appeared in, going scoreless while registering one shot on goal. The 23-year-old winger will likely be buried on the depth chart throughout the campaign, so unless he's moved in a mid-season trade, he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
