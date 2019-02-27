Perlini will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's road contest against the Ducks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Perlini was originally thought to have an undisclosed injury, but that might have been covering up the fact that he was scratched. The 22-year-old hasn't produced this season, only racking up 10 points in 51 games. The Blackhawks will stick with John Hayden as their fourth line right wing.