Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Stuck in press box Wednesday
Perlini will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's road contest against the Ducks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Perlini was originally thought to have an undisclosed injury, but that might have been covering up the fact that he was scratched. The 22-year-old hasn't produced this season, only racking up 10 points in 51 games. The Blackhawks will stick with John Hayden as their fourth line right wing.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Scratched again Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: No longer in lineup•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Slated to play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Unavailable against Detroit•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Game-time call•
-
Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Returning sooner than expected•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...