Blackhawks' Brendan Perlini: Unavailable against Detroit
Perlini (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Red Wings.
With Perlini under the weather, Chris Kunitz will slot into the lineup against Detroit. The 22-year-old winger will hope to recover in time for Friday's matchup with Colorado.
