Perlini (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

A report surfaced Saturday that Perlini wasn't practicing since he was in concussion protocol, so it was a far-fetched notion that he could've dressed for this outing. Perlini has just one point in seven games since the calendar flip and he's logging 8:26 per contest without power-play time. He'll be replaced by John Hayden on the fourth line.