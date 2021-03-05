Seabrook (back) announced he's no longer able to play due to injury Friday and was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion's last few seasons in the league were marred by injuries, but Seabrook's 15-year career resume is unquestionably impressive. He'll hang up his skates for good having racked up 103 goals and 361 assists while posting a plus-111 rating in 1,114 NHL appearances. Seabrook will be placed on long-term injured reserve for the final four years of his eight-year, $55 million contract.