Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Back at practice

Seabrook (illness) returned to practice Friday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Seabrook missed Wednesday's matchup with Nashville due to illness, but he appears to be back to 100 percent and should be good to go versus Vegas on Saturday. The blueliner has struggled to produce this season, as he has managed just one helper in his last 10 outings.

