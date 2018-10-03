Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Back at practice
Seabrook (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Seabrook missed Tuesday's practice session due to an illness, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's season opener against the Senators. The veteran blueliner will be looking to bounce back in 2018-19 after totaling a disappointing seven goals and 26 points in 81 contests last season.
