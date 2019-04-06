Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Chips in during rout

Seabrook notched two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

It's the veteran defenseman's first multi-point effort since Dec. 12. Seabrook only had one point (a helper) in his prior 11 games, so expecting a repeat performance in Chicago's regular-season finale Saturday is probably asking too much, but he is now two points away from his 10th career 30-point campaign.

