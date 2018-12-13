Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Chips in two points in big win

Seabrook scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The helper came with the man advantage, while the veteran blueliner also added three shots, three hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. Seabrook's four goals and 14 points in 33 games are solid, but the consistently strong defensive numbers he used to post seem to be a thing of the past. The Blackhawks' struggles this season have dragged the 33-year-old down to a minus-9 rating -- what would be the worst performance of his career in that category if he can't turn things around.