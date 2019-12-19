Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Dealing with undisclosed issue
Seabrook (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's matchup with the Jets.
Seabrook is currently undergoing further medical evaluation in Chicago, so an update on his status should be released within the next few days. For now, the veteran blueliner can be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Deposits third-period goal•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Scores second goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Headed to press box•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Chips in during rout•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Draws assist on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.