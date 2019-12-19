Play

Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Dealing with undisclosed issue

Seabrook (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's matchup with the Jets.

Seabrook is currently undergoing further medical evaluation in Chicago, so an update on his status should be released within the next few days. For now, the veteran blueliner can be considered out indefinitely.

