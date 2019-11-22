Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Deposits third-period goal

Seabrook scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Seabrook got the Blackhawks on the board midway through the third period with his third goal of the season. Seabrook had just one point in his first 16 games and watched multiple games from the press box, but he's come around a bit offensively as of late, picking up two goals and an assist over his last four games.