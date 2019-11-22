Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Deposits third-period goal
Seabrook scored a goal on two shots and had two blocks in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Seabrook got the Blackhawks on the board midway through the third period with his third goal of the season. Seabrook had just one point in his first 16 games and watched multiple games from the press box, but he's come around a bit offensively as of late, picking up two goals and an assist over his last four games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Scores second goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Headed to press box•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Chips in during rout•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Draws assist on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Helps in non-scoring categories•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.