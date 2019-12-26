Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Done for season
Seabrook will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and both of his hips and will miss the remainder of the campaign.
These sound like injuries that have been bothering Seabrook for quite some time, and with the Blackhawks' season looking more and more like a lost cause with each passing game, it makes sense for the veteran blueliner to go under the knife now in order to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. However, due to the severity of the procedures he's set to undergo, it's possible that the three-time Stanley Cup champion will simply decide to call it a career. The 34-year-old, who's already been placed on long-term injured reserve, will finish the 2019-20 season having notched just three goals and four points in 32 games.
