Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Draws assist on power play

Seabrook provided an assist on the power play in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.

Seabrook's shot attempt was deflected by Artem Anisimov and beat Philipp Grubauer, tying the game at 1 at the time. He also tossed five hits and blocked five shots in the game. Seabrook's up to five goals and 21 assists over 71 games this season, matching his 26 points from last year. He also has 110 hits and 160 blocks on the campaign.