Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Draws assist on power play
Seabrook provided an assist on the power play in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Seabrook's shot attempt was deflected by Artem Anisimov and beat Philipp Grubauer, tying the game at 1 at the time. He also tossed five hits and blocked five shots in the game. Seabrook's up to five goals and 21 assists over 71 games this season, matching his 26 points from last year. He also has 110 hits and 160 blocks on the campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Helps in non-scoring categories•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Ready to rock•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out against Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Refuses to waive no-movement clause•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...