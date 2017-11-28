Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Earns assist Monday

Seabrook garnered a helper in Monday's 7-3 dismantling of the Ducks.

While fantasy owners certainly won't complain about the assist, the fact that Seabrook remains bogged down in a 22-game goalless streak and has added just five points over that stretch is definitely a concern. The blueliner hasn't missed the 30-point threshold since the lockout shortened 2012-13 season, but could fail to meet that mark for just the third time in his career if he doesn't pick up the pace.

