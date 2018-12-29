Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Expected to return Saturday

Seabrook (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday against the Avalanche, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Seabrook missed Friday's practice but appears good to go ahead of a showdown with the Avs and their potent top line. The 33-year-old has posted four goals and 15 points -- along with a disappointing minus-11 rating -- in 40 games and therefore remains a risky fantasy play.