Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Finally scores
Seabrook lit the lamp on his only shot in a 2-1 loss to the Wild on Wednesday.
It's been a long time coming for Seabrook. The veteran defenseman picked up his second goal of the season in this one, and his first score came in the opening game of the year. Seabrook will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, but it doesn't overshadow the fact he was a healthy scratch Tuesday night.
