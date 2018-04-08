Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Gets goal but not enough to salvage season
Seabrook scored Chicago's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday night.
It was his seventh of the season. Seabrook's production fell off the map this season -- over the last three seasons, his production dropped from 49 points to 39 and now to 26. The soon-to-be 33-year-old's game isn't getting any faster, but the NHL sure is around him. Don't count on a significant rebound next season. Count on steady, but unspectacular output for Seabrook in 2018-19.
