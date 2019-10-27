Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Headed to press box
Seabrook will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's home clash against the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The veteran has been struggling to his standards this season, registering just one assist and is a minus-5 through the first nine games of the campaign. Coach Jeremy Colliton has been lukewarm on Seabrook's play thus far, and has said he needs more from the 34-year-old. The team will hope this move will ignite a turn around for Seabrook, and in his stead for Sunday, Dennis Gilbert will draw into the lineup.
