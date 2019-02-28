Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Helps in non-scoring categories

Seabrook had three hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

In 10 games in February, Seabrook has earned four assists with 19 hits, 25 blocks and 24 shots on goal. He has 23 points in 60 appearances this season altogether, and provides enough in a variety of categories to warrant a look in formats with a larger number of stats counted.

