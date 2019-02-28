Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Helps in non-scoring categories
Seabrook had three hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
In 10 games in February, Seabrook has earned four assists with 19 hits, 25 blocks and 24 shots on goal. He has 23 points in 60 appearances this season altogether, and provides enough in a variety of categories to warrant a look in formats with a larger number of stats counted.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...